Martha Hughes Cannon statue unveiled in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — It took longer than expected, but the statue of Martha Hughes Cannon was finally unveiled inside National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where it will represent the state of Utah for decades to come.

Cannon served as Utah's first female state senator, and was a physician and suffragette, founding what later became the Utah Department of Health.

The Utah State Legislature approved replacing the statue of television inventor Philo Farnsworth inside the Hall with Cannon's in 2018, but the move was delayed by the pandemic.

Comprised of 100 statues, Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol is filled with two statues representing each state. Cannon's statue will now stand with one of Brigham Young.

Cannon is the 14th woman to be featured inside Statuary Hall.