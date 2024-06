LEVAN, Utah — A minor was killed near Levan Tuesday in what Juab County authorities are calling an "agricultural accident" in central Utah.

The Juab County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified juvenile was killed just before 9:30 a.m. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, Juab Emergency Medical Services, Utah State Parks and the Levan Fire Department responded to the scene.

No information on the minor is being released "out of respect to the family," the department said in a release.