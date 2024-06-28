Missing man found dead on Bonneville Salt Flats

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man who was reported missing by his family on the Bonneville Salt Flats early Friday was later found dead, officials said.

The 65-year-old man was on the popular Utah site when he went missing at approximately 9 a.m., prompting a family member to call the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was deployed for a search and found the man alone on the Flats at 12:30 p.m.

No foul play is suspected and the man's body is being sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death.