Missing teens believed to be heading to Utah over 'religious beliefs'

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho — Two teens reported missing in Idaho are believed to be heading to Utah over what law enforcement officials say are "religious beliefs."

Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, and Allen Larand Fisher, 13, left their home in Monteview, Idaho, in an attempt to return to Trenton, Utah, where they previously lived, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The East Idaho News reports the teens have ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. When their mother, who has custody of the children, left for Bible study on Sunday, the teens were missing when she returned home THAT EVENING.

Rachelle Leray Fischer's sister, Elintra, was reported missing from the same home in January 2023 and has never been located. Their mother, Elizabeth Roundy, told the East Idaho News that she believes Elintra could be involved with the missing children, along with her ex-husband.

Fischer and Fisher are possibly traveling in a gray Honda or Hyundai with Utah license plates.

Anyone with information on the children is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 208-745-9210.