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Moab Police Department investigates fatal shooting

Moab Police Department
Moab City Police Department
Moab Police Department
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MOAB, Utah — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Moab on Tuesday.

The Moab Police Department shared that thr shooting at 290 W. Williams Way is currently under investigation.

According to the department, the shooting happened in that area around 4 p.m., and one person was declared dead at the scene, and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

No threat to the public exists at this time, MPD said in a social media post.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office and Grand County District Attorney's Office are also providing assistance with this incident, MPD shared.

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