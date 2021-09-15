Moab Police responded to incident involving Gabby Petito and fiancé

MOAB, Utah — In another new development to a missing person case that has gained national attention, a Utah police department said its officers responded to an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Petito was recently reported missing by her family in New York. She and Laundrie, her fiancé, had been traveling to different national parks over the summer when her family says they lost contact with her.

Since then, new information has caught the attention of concerned people worldwide -- such as Laundrie returning home to Florida and reportedly not cooperating with police. The case also involves Utah as the couple were visiting national parks in the state and had also been in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

The Moab Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 Tuesday night that officers responded to an incident involving the pair.

Chief Bret Edge said the incident occurred on Aug. 12. He said officers investigated but determined there was not sufficient evidence for criminal charges.

No further details about the nature of the incident were provided, but Edge did add that the couple were not the ones who called the police.