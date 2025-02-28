Model trains, STEM, adaptive skiing and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Women4STEM Conference - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Weber State Davis Campus in Layton will host a conference featuring keynote speakers and panel discussions, hands-on activities and workshops, showcases of STEM-related projects and more! Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

CACHE COUNTY

Music Around The World - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Museum of Anthropology will host a free event featuring hands-on experiential learning for all ages showcasing music around the world. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

SOUT Health & Wellness Fair - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Glendale Middle School will host a free event featuring fun games, community health resources, free health screenings, and more! Follow the link for more information.

ICON Night: Chappell Roan Sing-A-Long - This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common's Pink Pony Club will host a 16+ event featuring music, DIY glam stations, a photo booth, collaborative lyric mural, and more! Follow the link for ticket prices and more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Zions Indie Film Fest - This Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. the SCERA Center for the Arts will host several independent films, music videos, special screenings, documentaries and more! Follow the link for more information and the purchase tickets.

WEBER COUNTY

Hostler Model Railroad Festival - This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Ogden Union Station will host an event featuring operating model railroad displays, photo and model contests, the Union Station museums, food trucks and more. Follow the link for admission prices and more information.

Adapt2Thrive Demo Day - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Snowbasin Resort will host an event featuring demo skis and snowboards from adaptive vendors for a $50 donation including VIP Gondola Access. There will also be Demo Day drawings with Ogden Valley Adaptive, the Demo Day pass does not include a Snowbasin lift ticket. Follow the link for more information.