Mom of missing kids arrested in Europe; Dad says they're in Croatian orphanage

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials say a Utah mom who allegedly took her children to Europe without the consent of their fathers has been arrested.

Elleshia Anne Seymour, 35, was charged in December with four counts of "Custodial Interference - Remove Child From State," a third-degree felony, by the Salt Lake County District Attorney.

Police say Seymour took her four children on a flight to Amsterdam and then Croatia on Nov. 29. After some time elapsed, officials said the time for her to return her kids to her ex-husbands for visitation "had long since elapsed." Both dads told police that they never agreed to allow her to take their kids out of the state or country.

On Monday, the DA's office confirmed that Seymour was taken into custody on Jan. 16 in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

In addition, one of the dads wrote in a verified GoFundMe that the kids are "trapped in Croatia in a state-run orphanage," and the family is working to get them home.

