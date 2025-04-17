Most Utah residents already have REAL ID ahead of May deadline

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is well-prepared for the upcoming REAL ID deadline, with more than 95% of residents already compliant with the federal requirement that takes effect May 7.

Starting on that date, Americans will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. For Utah residents, compliance is as simple as checking for a gold star in the top right corner of their driver's license or ID card.

"If you look at your driver license or your ID card, there should be a gold star just on the top right corner. If you have that, that means you're fully compliant," said Hillary Koellner, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Utah began implementing REAL ID compliance years ago, with a complete redesign of driver's licenses and ID cards in 2018. The state started printing compliant cards in 2019 and sent notification letters to residents whose licenses had expiration dates beyond October of that year.

After years of delays, TSA confirms Real ID enforcement will begin May 7:

Deadline to get a 'Real ID' is May 7th

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following the 9/11 attacks, established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards. Without a REAL ID-compliant form of identification, individuals won't be able to pass through TSA security checkpoints at airports for commercial flights or enter federal buildings and facilities.

While the deadline has been extended multiple times in the past, Koellner noted that "the government is saying the May 7 deadline will happen."

For the small percentage of Utah residents who still need to obtain a REAL ID, Koellner recommends visiting the Department of Public Safety website to learn about required documentation and making an appointment at a Driver License Division office as soon as possible.

"Just make sure you make an appointment if you don't have one — and if you already have that star, you're good. There's nothing else that you need to do," Koellner said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.