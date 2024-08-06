Mother, child killed in early morning crash in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — An early morning crash in Payson killed a mother and her young child Tuesday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near the area of 12000 South and 5600 West when the 20-year-old woman slammed into a tree after striking a cement barrier on the road.

Both the woman and her 1-year-old child were given medical attention on the scene by first responders, but both died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office believes the woman was going too fast in her 2005 Toyota Corolla when it came upon an intersection and was unable to stop.

The exact cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.