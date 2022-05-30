Violent crashes across Utah lead to deaths, arrests

PROVO, Utah — Several incidents around the state reinforced the message given by Utah law enforcement officials about dangerous driving over the weekend.

On Sunday, two violent incidents left drivers with serious injuries.

A driver heading southbound on Interstate 15 in Provo on Sunday morning was dragged by a semi truck after losing control of their Ford Mustang. The driver crashed into the median before going across several lanes into the middle of the truck's trailer.

The truck dragged the Mustang about 500 feet before coming to a stop on the highway shoulder. Speed and weather conditions are being investigated as the cause of the accident, with the driver hospitalized with critical injuries.

Just before 8 p.m., Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash on Ranches Parkway in Eagle Mountain after a car crashed into a tree.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the car. 21-year-old Austin Miller, was traveling over 60 miles per hour before the crash. Miller and his passengers suffered serious injuries, and Miller was cited for DUI and other traffic charges.

Last week, officials warned drivers in the state to slow down, buckle up and not drive drowsy or impaired as the "100 Deadliest Days" began over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Two people were killed Saturday after a car went off the side of a Utah County road and overcorrected, slamming into an SUV heading the opposite way. Both of the people who died were in the car at the time of the crash.