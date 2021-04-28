Motorcyclist in critical condition following Woods Cross accident

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Woods Cross Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist, but he was transported to the hospital via helicopter in critical but stable condition. No other information, including the cause of the accident was released.

Because of the accident, all roads near 500 West to 2200 South were closed to traffic. Police have since reopened the roads.

The accident is the fourth major incident involving a motorcycle in the last two weeks. Three motorcyclists have been killed in Utah accidents dating back to April 10.