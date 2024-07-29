Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jeep in southern Utah

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Sunday morning after being hit by a Jeep in southern Utah.

Washington City Police said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. when a Jeep Rubicon collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Coral Canyon Blvd. and Telegraph Street.

According to police, it appeared that the Jeep turned left onto Coral Canyon from eastbound Telegraph. The motorcycle was heading west on Telegraph and crashed into the front bumper of the Jeep. The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene. Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Police said at this point in their investigation, it appeared that the Jeep driver did not see the motorcycle approaching. The driver is cooperating, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, but police said he was a man who they believe was a resident of Washington County.

"The Washington City Police Department send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this tragic accident," the department said in a press release. They also thanked bystanders at the scene who helped, along with the assisting agencies: St. George City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Utah Department of Transportation Incident Management, Hurricane Valley Fire/Ambulance, and Gold Cross Ambulance.