UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is warning travelers heading towards Diamond Fork Canyon to be prepared for road closures due to mudslides following Friday's storms.

According to the department, Diamond Fork Road before and after the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trailhead is blocked because of the mudslides.

Visitors are being told to avoid the area.

Public Works crews will work to clear the road, but the closures are expected to last for several hours.