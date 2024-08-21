Watch Now
New Iron Peak Fire threatening structures in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire that ignited Wednesday in Iron County is now threatening multiple structures in the area, officials said.

Estimated to be approximately 75 acres, the Iron Peak Fire is in the Cottonwood Mountain area northeast of Parowan and about one mile north of Little Creek Road.

At least 3-5 structures are currently threatened by the wind-driven wildfire, with its cause under investigation.

Air resources along with other firefighting crews are on the scene.

