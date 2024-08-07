New wildfire in Rich County quickly grows to hundreds of acres near ranch land

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out and has spread quickly in the northeast corner of the state, causing some ranchers to respond and get their livestock out of harm's way.

The "Dry Fork Fire" was first reported early Tuesday evening in Rich County. It was located near the area of Big Creek Road and Big Creek Canyon.

The #DryForkFire is estimated at 1,140 acres and continues to spread. Early containment efforts were challenged by wind conditions, but fire behavior is beginning to moderate. No structures are immediately threatened. #BLMWDDAS pic.twitter.com/NKbdfIESfi — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 7, 2024

The Rich County Sheriff's Office initially said they were allowing ranchers into the nearby area to retrieve their animals at their own risk. However, officials later gave an update that all the livestock were safely away from the fire.

"Ranchers no longer need to respond to the area," the sheriff's office wrote in an announcement at 6:25 p.m.

Utah Wildfire Info estimated the fire at 1,140 acres as of 9 p.m. It is burning in an area with sage, juniper and aspen as the main fuels.

No structures have been threatened, but some nearby roads are closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.