SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire in Summit County is threatening structures outside Kamas, officials said Monday.

The Murdock Hollow Fire outside Kamas on Highway 248 is currently at 20 acres.

Air and ground crews from multiple agencies have responded to battle the fire. It's not known whether residences are among the structures being threatened.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story