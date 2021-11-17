Newly-designed Utah Jazz license plates for sale benefitting local charities

SALT LAKE CITY — An updated Utah Jazz license plate is now available for sale with proceeds going to local charities and initiatives.

The new plates differ from past versions with an all-black Jazz logo, in addition to the tag line "Take Note" on the bottom. Drivers can personalize their Jazz license plates with up to five numbers or letters.

“The Utah Jazz license plate is an ideal way for fans to display their pride in our NBA franchise while making a donation to charity,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz.

To get a plate by mail, drivers must submit a copy of their current registration, any documentation required for a special plate, a check for $46 that includes $17 for the cost of the plate, $25 initial contribution for the Utah Jazz Foundation and $4 for postage and handling.

The Jazz plate also has an annual $25 contribution for future renewals.