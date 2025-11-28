No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21 and keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Devon Dampier threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Elijah Davis returned an interception 97 yards for another score, and No. 14 Utah came from behind to beat Kansas 31-21 on Friday and keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive.

Larry Simmons caught two TD passes, Wayshon Parker ran for 95 yards and Utah (10-2, 7-2, No. 13 CFP) picked off Jalon Daniels three times in the final game of his college career, helping the Utes reach the 10-win mark for the third time in the last five years.

More importantly, the Utes can still play for a conference title. They need Arizona State to beat Arizona on Friday night, then Texas Tech to lose to West Virginia and BYU to beat UCF on Saturday — a long-shot scenario, to be sure, but a reason to turn on TVs.

“We hope 10-2 gets us to what we want to do, but from my standpoint, we were not happy with how last season went," said Dampier, who transferred in from New Mexico after the Utes had finished 5-7 in their first season in the Big 12.

“Just happy it all came together,” he said. “We finished strong, and it was all that work we put in.”

Utah won despite allowing 290 yards rushing, one week after beating Kansas State after allowing 472 on the ground.

“It took a while to get going, and really get into a rhythm. We started to get some things going in the second half,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We kept finding ways to make plays, stay in the game, and that's kind of the way it went in the end.”

Daniels finished with 187 yards passing and a touchdown, and also rushed for a TD, though his turnovers led to a smattering of boos from Kansas fans, many of whom have endured the QB's highs and lows over the past six seasons.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. had 107 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jayhawks (5-7, 3-6). Leshon Williams ran for 104.

“Obviously as a team we didn’t play well enough to win the football game,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said.

Utah looked as if it might turn Senior Day into a rout in the opening minutes, but the Kansas defense — which had let Leipold's team down so often this season — finally seemed to find its fight. The Jayhawks bottled up the Utes, who had been averaging 279.6 yards on the ground, and early on Dampier was having little success through the air, twice misfiring on fourth-down attempts.

Utah led just 10-7 at halftime in a game it desperately needed to win.

The Jayhawks briefly pulled ahead after the break, when Whittingham went for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal on a cold, blustery day. Kansas made a stop, drove 67 yards, and Daniels' scoring sneak gave them a 14-10 advantage.

But the momentum swung for good on his two red-zone blunders early in the fourth quarter.

First, Daniels was picked off while trying to throw the ball out of the end zone, and Utah needed just four plays to go 80 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. Then, after Kansas marched downfield again, Daniels was picked off by Davis near the goal line, and the junior cornerback returned it 97 yards to give the Utes a 24-14 lead with 7:52 remaining.

Utah wound up scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“We had two little hiccups throughout the season, but I'm really proud of how our guys have played, bouncing back from adversity, whether it's after a loss or in game,” Utah safety Jackson Bennee said. “It's been a good season. We'll see what happens.”