Blue Star families in Utah worry about loved ones during conflict in Iran

OGDEN, Utah — Hearing the numbers of those injured during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East can be jarring, especially for people in Utah who have loved ones in the military.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said about 140 US troops have been injured during combat. Eight of those troops were severely injured, and 108 returned to duty. At least 7 service members have been killed in the war.

Marcie Valdez, Executive Director for Blue Star Families Utah Chapter, said military families face so many challenges with frequent moves and deployments. During a time of conflict, it can be even more stressful.

“Certainly, when military tensions rise, our military families live that in real life,” Valdez said.

The organization is meant to support military families by providing resources, such as events and local activities.

Valdez said in times of uncertainty, families shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

“We have lots of military families in our community, with people serving all over the nation and all over the globe, so our hearts and prayers go out to all the service members and their families,” Valdez said. "Also ensure that they have access to trusted information, community support and practical resources. That remains our priority all the time, but especially during times of conflict.”

They started a chapter in Utah in 2019 and currently have more than 5,000 Blue Star family members involved in the non-profit.

They offer programming and resources to make sure military families feel a sense of belonging through family support groups, connection-building programs and access to mental health resources. That can be through “Coffee Connects” or other programs like “Military Family Outdoors.”

Valdez wants people to know that this is a safe place for families. They have one-on-one conversations for current Blue Star families, so they can talk to other families who have lived through deployment and can help navigate the process.

For civilians, Valdez said it’s important to just be supportive. For ways to get involved or learn more about the organization, you can visit their website.

“Just reaching out and letting that family know, whether they have a deployed family member or not, that you’re there," Valdez said. "You support them, and offer tangible ways to support them."