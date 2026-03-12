Former Utah congressman Merrill Cook dies at 79

SALT LAKE CITY — Former U.S. Congressman Merrill Cook dies at 79 after a lifelong pursuit in political campaigns.

Merrill passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City on March 9. Merrill is survived by his five children, his wife, his brother and his sister.

Merrill was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Utah's 2nd district when he served in office from 1997 to 2001. He would continue running for various seats of office, often independently, and many were personally funded.

The latest was a run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2010 against incumbent Bob Bunnett, though he had failed to make it past the first round of balloting at the state convention.

A public memorial service will be held at noon on July 18, 2026, on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Interment will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery in a private graveside service.

The family invites friends to honor Merrill’s legacy by contributing to the Merrill Cook Memorial Scholarship Fund being established through Vanguard Charitable, to support Utah students pursuing education in fields related to public service and civic leadership.