Provo, Ogden, Salt Lake City among 'Allergy Capitals' in the nation, study says

SALT LAKE CITY — If you haven’t felt it in your sinuses yet, warmer weather is rushing into Utah and allergy season is surely on its way. This year, one national report ranks three different Utah cities among the most challenging to live in when it comes to pollen allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America put Provo, Ogden and Salt Lake City in its top 20 ‘2026 Allergy Capitals’ this year. The report measured factors focused on pollen levels, medicine use, and access to local allergists or immunologists in each area.

For some like Provo resident Katherine Hall, moving here from Ohio years ago brought on a significant allergic shift.

“I actually went to a doctor because I was having so much trouble breathing,” said Hall. “My doctor just told me you’re basically allergic to everything in Utah!” Hall said.

Several other locals said they either dealt with it upon moving here or they’ve lived here all their lives, and never had a problem.

Yet Provo ranked among the most difficult of Utah’s cities: fourth in the country.

“I guess I would’ve some place that wasn’t quite such a desert would’ve been higher with the pollen content,” said Hall.

With spring seemingly arriving sooner, experts said that this allergy season could be coming on fast.

“You’re going to see, maybe the activation of some of these tree and grass pollens a little sooner,” said Dr. Christopher Valentine, the medical director with Optum Care of Utah.

Even though this time of year isn’t so kind to Hall, she still makes a point of doing what she loves and getting out into nature. She says it’s all about managing your symptoms.

“For me personally, I have to start my allergy medication like a month before I think it’s going to hit - just to build it up into my system,” Hall said.

Dr. Valentine recommends anti-histamines, nasal rinses and sprays.

“If this is really a persistent issue, there’s no reason to continue to try and suffer through,” Dr. Valentine added.

While it is persistent for Hall, saying she feels stuffed up about nine months of the year, she’s still loving life in Provo through the sniffles and sneezes.

“The beauty that we get to experience here in Utah and the quality of life - far outweighs the issues,” said Hall.

Ogden also cracked the top ten, ranking eighth, while Salt Lake City holds the thirteenth spot.