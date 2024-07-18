Watch Now
No bull! Cattle drive creates surreal scene in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — There were plenty of horns seen and not heard on downtown Salt Lake City streets early Thursday, but it had nothing to do with impatient drivers.

To mark the upcoming Utah Days of '47 Rodeo, several Texas Longhorns were part of a traditional cattle drive that turned back the clock to a different time in the state capital.

Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox took part in the event, along with cowboys, cowgirls, horses and wagons, ahead of the annual rodeo which begins Friday at the Utah State Fairpark.

This year's event, which organizers say is the world's only gold medal rodeo, coincides with Wednesday's expected announcement naming Salt Lake City as host of the 2034 Winter Olympics, making it a momentous day and week for all of Utah.

"It's going to be a great day, it's going to be a fun day for Utah," said Cox, "and we're celebrating the past and the future."

