'No Kings' protests draw huge crowds in multiple cities across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A full day of "No Kings" protests brought huge crowds to several locations across Utah on Saturday as part of a coordinated effort of nationwide demonstrations against the Trump administration and its immigration policies.

Police have reported no disturbances or violence related to any protests in the state, with the events being conducted in a peaceful manner.

The state's first protest started in Provo, where an estimated crowd of over 1,000 assembled. The final event in Salt Lake City is expected to draw thousands to Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.

Organizers estimated over 4,500 people attended the protest at Provo City Hall. When protesters began to congregate to march after the event, organizers explained that it wasn't permitted, and the crowd immediately drew back and complied.

On the campus of the University of Utah, thousands gathered in the courtyard of the Marriott Library, holding signs and cheering speakers who denounced the perceived notion that President Trump oversees an authoritarian regime.

Outside Ogden Station in Ogden, another large crowd, possibly numbering up to 10,000, joined together in protest. Some were seen dancing during the event, while others listened to the speakers who spoke about staying together for the community.

Following multiple speakers addressing the crowd, protesters began marching east towards downtown Ogden before they dispersed.

The crowd at the St. George protest numbered in the hundreds at Vernon Worthern Park where people lined the streets, waving at vehicles honking to show their support.

The protests followed days of unrest around the country over immigration raids conducted by ICE agents, and came on the same day that President Trump is throwing a massive military parade marking the Army’s 250th anniversary on his own birthday.

While protest organizers promised the events in Utah would be peaceful and nonviolent, Gov. Spencer Cox said this week that the state would be "overprepared" should aggressive disturbances occur.

"I want Utah to be the worst possible place to riot," Cox said Tuesday. "The minute you start to spray paint the Capitol, the second you start, you implement violence or property destruction, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable."

Utah organizers expect over 20,000 people to attend the Pioneer Park event, which would be one of the largest in a series of protests held over the past six weeks in the state.

An "emergency" protest that began Thursday in Washington Square Park in Salt Lake City attracted over 1,000 people who later marched through downtown streets. Police said the protest remained relatively peaceful, with officers making only one arrest of someone who had allegedly attacked those involved in the march.

“In this country, there are No Kings, only the people,” said Jiro Johnson, who will speak at the Pioneer Park event. “ Speak your voice loud and proud and the First Amendment will take care of everything else.”