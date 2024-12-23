Nevada Northern Railway takes kids to 'North Pole' on special Christmas train

ELY, Nevada — Utah isn't the only state in the Mountain West celebrating the holidays.

The Nevada Northern Railway brings in the cheer with an adventure to the North Pole on "Santa's Reindeer Flyer" Christmas train.

"We leave from the East Ely Depot and we head to the North Pole," said Mark Bassett, the president of the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. "We don't have any snow in Ely right now, but we have a special agreement with Santa and we go through the 'Magic Switch.' The Magic Switch lets us get to the North Pole lickety-split."

Watch the video above for more from Santa and the kids who experienced the magic!

There's still plenty of time to make it to the event. It will happen again Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Then on Jan. 18 in Ely, you can watch fireworks being shot off the back of a moving steam locomotive during the Fire and Ice Festival.

For more information on these events, go to www.NNRY.com.