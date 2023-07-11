Northern Utah sees concerning string of recent hit-and-runs

SALT LAKE CITY — Within the last week, there’s been a handful of hit-and-runs that have left Utahns injured or dead.

Renece Hester is recovering at her Ogden home after a crash literally knocked the shoes off her feet.

“Just the excruciating pain, that was the only thing I could think of,” described Hester. “Just wondering what had happened.”

On the second and fourth Monday of every month, the Second Baptist Church in Ogden hosts a food bank donation.

Hester was volunteering near 27th Street and Lincoln Avenue. She was approaching a vehicle in need of donations when she saw a car driving too fast.

“He clipped me on the left side, pinned me just for a few seconds against the parked vehicle and it spun me around,” she said.

In the four minutes since the 911 call came in, Ogden police officers were able to find the driver.

“To hit my mom and to just not stop, that’s really upsetting,” said Nicole Dickerson, Hester’s daughter.

57-year-old Timothy Reynolds was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing an accident. According to the police report, he “admitted to knowing he hit something” and “stated that he had taken more Adderall than he had been prescribed and stated that he smoked methamphetamine” that morning.

Hester was treated at the hospital with minor injuries.

“We had a blessed outcome, but there was somebody this week that didn’t,” said Dickerson.

On July 1, a Centerville cyclist was run over on his way home from a fireworks show.

Exactly one week ago, a man on a scooter died in the Rose Park neighborhood. Salt Lake City police believe that hit-and-run was intentional and arrested the driver on charges including first-degree felony murder.

On Sunday morning, a 59-year-old man was riding his bike near Redwood Road and Indiana Avenue when he was also hit and killed. Police are also searching for that driver.

“At least pull over and see if the person’s alright,” said Hester. “It’s very alarming and seems to be getting worse.”

According to data from the Utah Highway Patrol, the number of hit-and-runs has increased within the last three years. From Jan. 1 to July 10, there have been 3,331 hit-and-runs. This number includes any crash where someone did not remain at the scene/report the incident.

This time last year there were 2,575 hit-and-runs, and 2,530 the year before that.

Hester didn’t want to be one of those numbers, but she’s thankful she’s alive.

“I’ll be right back out there on the fourth Monday,” she said. “Hopefully.”