1,300 Draper residents under boil order due to potential drinking water contamination

DRAPER, Utah — State officials have issued a boil order for more than 1,000 residents of Draper after the water supply was possibly contaminated.

However, the possibly tainted water is not from the city itself, but from a private company.

Draper City announced Thursday afternoon that approximately 1,300 "WaterPro" customers.

The company said there was a "cross-connection" between the culinary water system and secondary water system, which allowed untreated water to infiltrate the drinking water.

The Utah Division of Drinking Water issued a boil order for the impacted area "As a precaution," the city said. WaterPro is working to test the water in the system for contaminants.

"The cross-connection has been located and has been completely disconnected," a letter from the company read. "WaterPro crews are in the process of flushing the water lines in the area, as well as taking numerous water quality samples to ensure the safety of the drinking water... Test results can take 1-2 days."

The impacted area is seen in the map below. You can view the full map in more detail HERE.

WaterPro/ArcGIS

_____

The following general information is from the Salt Lake County Health Department regarding possible exposure to contaminated water:

Secondary water is not treated for human consumption and may contain:

Bacteria (e.g., E. coli, Salmonella)

Viruses (e.g., Norovirus, Hepatitis A)

Parasites (e.g., Cryptosporidium)

Chemical contaminants (e.g., fertilizers, pesticides)

Drinking untreated water, or getting in your mouth while bathing or brushing teeth, may cause:

Nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, or diarrhea

Headache, fever or flu-like symptoms

More severe illness in young children, older adults, or those with weakened immune systems

These symptoms are caused by other things, too, but if you are in the affected area and experience any of these symptoms, contact your health care provider and let them know about your exposure to untreated water.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (1) one minute and let it cool before using—or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. ALL STORED WATER, DRINKS, OR ICE MADE RECENTLY FROM THIS SUPPLY SHOULD BE DISCARDED.