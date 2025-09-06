1 dead after crash, rollover in Murray, incident under investigation

MURRAY, Utah — One person is dead after a crash led to a rollover on 5300 South in Murray Saturday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation.

At 2:53 p.m., an SUV was traveling eastbound on 5300 South when it made a left turn going north onto Woodrow Street when a truck that was traveling westbound struck the SUV.

The truck, with three occupants, then rolled. Two of the occupants fled on food with the third occupant, partially ejected, was stuck in the vehicle. The third occupant was transported to the hospital, where they later passed away.

The two occupants in the SUV sustained minor injuries. Officers were able to find of the two truck occupants that fled on foot and transported them to a different hospital.

The incident remains an active investigation.

