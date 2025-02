WEST HAVEN, Utah — A house fire claimed the life of one person Tuesday evening in West Haven.

The fire, near 4300 South and 3450 West, was first reported around 6:15 p.m., according to the Weber Fire District.

Firefighters entered the house and found the victim dead. Officials said the victim was female but did not specify her age. They also found two dogs and rescued them safely.

Two Weber fire engines and one Roy engine were deployed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.