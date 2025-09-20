Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12-year-old in Primary Children's Hospital after hit by vehicle at Centerville crosswalk

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 12-year-old is in Primary Children's Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while at a crosswalk in Centerville Friday evening. There was no suspicion that impairment was a factor.

At 8:00 p.m., the 12-year-old was riding an e-bike with a group of friends who were walking when they entered the crosswalk at 900 South and 400 East.

During that time, a vehicle that was traveling southbound on 400 East had stopped at the crosswalk to make a left turn. Another vehicle then attempted to pass the car that stopped, striking the 12-year-old as they crossed the crosswalk.

The cyclist was bleeding from the head and was transported to Primary Children's Hospital via ambulance with cuts and bruises. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Both vehicles remained at the scene.

The driver was issued a citation for passing a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk; there was no suspicion that impairment was a factor.

