17-year-old dies following fall on a hike near Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A teenager died after falling while hiking near Ogden, the Weber County Search and Rescue squad confirmed, adding that the 17-year-old was vacationing at the time he fell.

According to officials, the search and rescue team was called out Thursday evening after the teen's family reported him missing after he had failed to return from a hike.

Drones and a climbing team were deployed to find the teen, who was eventually located with severe injuries.

After hoisting the teen off the mountain, he was airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said no one witnessed the teen falling and it's not known how far he fell. The incident is under investigation.