Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

17-year-old dies following fall on a hike near Ogden

MICHAEL THUMBNAILS.jpg
Weber County Search and Rescue
MICHAEL THUMBNAILS.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OGDEN, Utah — A teenager died after falling while hiking near Ogden, the Weber County Search and Rescue squad confirmed, adding that the 17-year-old was vacationing at the time he fell.

According to officials, the search and rescue team was called out Thursday evening after the teen's family reported him missing after he had failed to return from a hike.

Drones and a climbing team were deployed to find the teen, who was eventually located with severe injuries.

After hoisting the teen off the mountain, he was airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said no one witnessed the teen falling and it's not known how far he fell. The incident is under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere