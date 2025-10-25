Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18 year-old killed in shooting outside Halloween party in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18 year-old has died, and a 16 year-old was wounded after a drive-by shooting outside of a Halloween party in West Valley City early Saturday morning.

West Valley City Police tells FOX 13 News that officers were called to 4755 West Palmer Drive just after 12:30 a.m., where a party featuring two dozen teenagers was taking place.

Preliminary findings indicated that Allen Montelongo, 18, was in a vehicle driving while shooting at a group standing in the roadway, striking a 16 year-old boy.

Someone from the group fired back at Montelongo, causing him to crash into a fence down the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16 year-old boy was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.

Members of WVCPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene, and police say all relevant parties have been identified. There is currently no outstanding threat to the public.

