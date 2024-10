ROY, Utah — Two people were killed in a mobile home fire in the city of Roy early Thursday, officials said.

The fire occurred within a unit at the Monte Vista Mobile Home Park just west of Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

FOX 13 News Mobile home in Roy where two people were killed in a fire Thursday.

Fire officials have not yet released the cause of the fire or the identity of the two people killed inside the mobile home.

