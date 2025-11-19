2 people stuck under semitrailer after crash in Tooele County

LAKE POINT, Utah — First responders are working to rescue two people who are trapped in a car underneath a semitrailer near Tooele.

Utah Highway Patrol said the car and semi collided on State Route 36 at the intersection with Canyon Road in the city of Lake Point.

The car became wedged under the trailer, and two people are inside. UHP said one person is in critical condition and the other is in "poor" condition, but stable.

All three southbound lanes of SR-36 are blocked as police and emergency crews respond.

