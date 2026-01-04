Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver escapes with minor injuries after car impaled on highway barrier

Morgan County Fire &amp; EMS; Mountain Green Fire Protection District
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — One person narrowly avoided severe injuries or worse after a crash in Morgan County on Sunday.

Morgan County Fire & EMS said the Subaru Crosstrek was traveling west on I-84, near the mouth of Weber Canyon near the town of Mountain Green. They said the car spun and hit the guardrail — or "attenuator" — sideways, and the guardrail impaled the car itself.

The driver was miraculously "relatively uninjured," but their leg was pinned under the rail. First responders extricated the driver, who was the lone occupant. Photos from the scene showed "jaws of life" and other heavy rescue equipment being used. The rescue involved fire crews from Morgan County, Mountain Green and Riverdale.

The driver was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

"We want to remind everyone that all canyons and mountain passes can be unpredictable in what may seem like unassuming conditions. Please take the time to slow down and ensure your vehicle is properly equipped to handle adverse conditions," Morgan County Fire & EMS wrote in a Facebook post.

