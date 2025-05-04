2-year-old boy hit by vehicle outside Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — A 2-year-old child was hit by a vehicle on Saturday after leaving a Salt Lake City apartment complex.

The Salt Lake City Police Department believes the boy broke free from the care of an adult just before 7 p.m. and ran into the car as it turned near 532 North Dexter Street.

When first responders arrived, the boy was breathing on his own, and conscious and alert. The boy was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the car returned to the scene and is cooperating with an investigation, but was unaware of what occurred.

SLCPD initially said that their preliminary investigation showed no signs of reckless driving or impairment, but later gave an update after further investigation, saying the driver is suspected of impairment and is "being processed for driving while impaired."