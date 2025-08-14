Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21-year-old e-bike rider killed following collision with vehicle in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — A 21-year-old riding an e-bike in Riverton was killed Thursday morning after he was struck by a utility truck that is believed to have run a red light.

According to police, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of 1300 West 12600 South. Investigators said the vehicle was heading westbound when it ran the red light and struck Owen Thomsen.

Thomsen was thrown more than 180 feet after being hit and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

An investigation into the crash is underway, with police saying that they believe high speeds were a factor. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle stayed on the scene, but no arrests have been made.

