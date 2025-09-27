Alpine Loop closed in Provo Canyon due to heavy traffic

WILDWOOD, Utah — The Alpine Loop was closed in Provo Canyon Saturday morning.
In a post to social media, UDOT says the closure is due to heavy traffic in the area. The loop is often frequented by drivers hoping to look at the fall colors. At time of reporting, it's not known when the closure will be lifted.
🚧 Road Closed: SR-92/Alpine Loop is closed at the US-189/Provo Canyon Jct due to heavy area traffic. Unknown duration for closure. pic.twitter.com/TzRDMNo3Rz— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 27, 2025