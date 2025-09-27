Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Alpine Loop closed in Provo Canyon due to heavy traffic

A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera showing a section of the Alpine Loop. It's daytime. A line of cars sits in the left turn lane, hoping to turn off.
WILDWOOD, Utah — The Alpine Loop was closed in Provo Canyon Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, UDOT says the closure is due to heavy traffic in the area. The loop is often frequented by drivers hoping to look at the fall colors. At time of reporting, it's not known when the closure will be lifted.

