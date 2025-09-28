Tooele's new fire station has been a prime location for cutting down response times

TOOELE, Utah — The city of Tooele is growing, from residential homes to commercial properties springing up across the area — which means more resources are needed, too.

Earlier this year, the city opened Fire Station 3 right along one of its main roads.

First responders said it was just in time for a busy fire season. This station, unlike any other in the city, has its training tower built into it as well, making it more convenient for the department.

"It’s very advantageous for us to be able to train within our city limits and get that special training that we wouldn’t otherwise," said Chief Matt McCoy.

The location, 145 E. 1000 North, is prime because of how the city’s expanding.

“The north end of town, the town has grown so much. This is really the central part of town. We have our main roadways here,” said McCoy.

Captain Bryan Steward explained how it cuts down time, recalling two house fires in a residential area near the new station.

"Overlake, which is kind of on the northwest edge of town, so majority of our calls lately have been ... on this edge of town," Steward said.

Also in August, firefighters were training when they were called to a backyard blaze just down the road.

“That fire, believe it or not, happened on a Wednesday night, which was a training night, so guys were already down here," Steward said. "They were just able to jump in trucks and go, which cut down the response time tremendously."

They're grateful to be able to get out to the community faster.

McCoy said having AirMed nearby is also an advantage.

"It’s such an asset for us to have in our community. I believe they’re one of the busier helipads in the state,” said McCoy.

The members of the fire crew said it’s an honor to serve and protect, and they are grateful for the city’s support.