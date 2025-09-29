Temple Square visitors share fond memories of President Nelson

SALT LAKE CITY — Many local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints woke up to the news of their prophet's passing.

Church President Russell M. Nelson died late Saturday night at 101 years of age.

Some people at Temple Square on Sunday got emotional about what Nelson means to them, but said they'll always remember what he taught.

"We all need to be peacemakers if we want to see real change in this world. I am so grateful for that," Isabella Beals said. "Very timely teaching. He’s been underscoring that the last several years, and that just seems non-coincidental to me."

Rulon Commack is serving a full-time mission with his wife, Lori.

"To eliminate contention in all of our lives and in the lives of everyone," Commack said of Nelson's teachings. "He was just always trying to get us to understand that we are all sons and daughters of our Heavenly Father."

"His emphasis on peacemaking — that’s such a huge thing, especially the way the world is nowadays," added Zana Miles, who was visiting Temple Square with her daughter Sunday and shared her thoughts on the passing of their prophet.

WATCH: More Temple Square visitors share their thoughts and condolences

"I had to be here to honor one of the phenomenal minds of our time," added Gordon Gurr from Salt Lake City, who came to Temple Square to attend the weekly "Music & the Spoken Word" program.

Ron Barrus got emotional talking about the impact Nelson made on his life and said he was someone who truly made a difference in the world.

"I think that’s the greatest hope any of us can have in life is to be able to say you’ve made a difference, and he certainly has. Not just for my life, but for millions across the world," he said.

Isabella Beals came to the Tabernacle with her youth choir to watch the live presentation of "Music & the Spoken Word," which changed their regularly scheduled program to pay tribute to the prophet. She said it felt like the right place to be on Sunday, to pay tribute to someone who she felt truly cared.

"Any talk that he gave, you felt it. It connected with you and you knew he was serious with what he was saying, but he did it with such love," she said. "I just thought he was such a great example of someone that could speak with authority and kindness at the same time."

Jennifer Shumway was on her way into sing with the Tabernacle Choir but stopped to share some thoughts on what she said is also a joyful day.

"I found out that President Nelson passed away when I woke up, and I’m happy for him. I think it’s onto the next adventure," she said.

"I’m glad he’s no longer suffering from his health problems, but we’re going to miss him, really," said Miley Miles. "I was like, 'No way.' I thought he was going to live forever."

She said her mom first told her about Nelson's passing, and she was glad to be at Temple Square together this morning. It was an earlier planned visit, but she said it felt rather fitting after learning the news.

"Just thought maybe this would be ideal time to come after all and just feel closer to the spirit, I guess, but closer to President Nelson," Zana Miles added.