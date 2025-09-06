20-year-old dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sugar House, suspect in custody

SUGAR HOUSE — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Sugarhouse early Saturday morning. The suspect is in custody.

At 12:18 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1300 South Wilson Avenue, where they found a 20-year-old man with critical injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe two groups got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight, leading 24-year-old Cesar Gonzales Juarez to pull out a firearm and fire multiple shots at the victim.

Police took Juarez into custody shortly after the shooting and booked for homicide-related charges.