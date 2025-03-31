21-year-old passenger killed in head-on crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A woman died over the weekend after a head-on crash between a sedan and a pickup truck in Ogden.

The crash happened early Saturday morning, just after midnight, on the 3000 block of Harrison Blvd.

Ogden Police said a Ford Focus was traveling north on Harrison when it went into the oncoming direction. It collided with a southbound Ford F-350 pickup.

A passenger in the Focus, identified as 21-year-old Tylar Palmer, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver, also a 21-year-old woman, was extricated from the Focus and taken to the hospital. She is expected to recover.

Investigators are looking into impairment as a possible factor in the crash, according to Ogden Police. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 801-395-8221.

"We extend our condolences to those affected by this incident and want to remind drivers to avoid driving anytime they are impaired," OPD wrote in an announcement of the tragic news Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Palmer's funeral costs, as well as support for her young daughter.