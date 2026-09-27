27-year-old man killed in BASE jumping accident in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 27-year-old man died after a BASE jumping accident Sunday morning near Millville Canyon in Cache County, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Cache County Search and Rescue was alerted to the incident around 9:10 a.m. near Leetham's Hollow, where a group of around 8-10 people was taking part in the activity.

The man, who the sheriff's office said was experienced in BASE jumping, jumped from a height of about 700 feet.

According to authorities, "something went wrong," and he did not have enough lift with his wingsuit, resulting in him hitting the ground at a high rate of speed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We appreciate all of the professionals who responded to this accident in addition to Life Flight and the DPS helicopter: Cache County Search and Rescue, Cache County Fire, and Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "We also extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual."

The sheriff's office said Leetham's Hollow is a popular spot for BASE jumping.