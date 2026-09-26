Hiker airlifted to hospital after cardiac arrest while on Willow Heights Trail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — An out-of-state visitor was airlifted to the hospital after a cardiac arrest while hiking on Willow Heights Trail Saturday morning.

At 10:21 a.m., Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews responded to reports of a medical emergency of an out-of-state visitor in their sixties experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest one mile up the Willow Heights Trail.

Reportedly, bystanders in the area began cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 20 minutes until Unified Fire personnel arrived to take over with advanced life support. Solitude Ski Patrol also responded to assist.

The search and rescue crews provided additional medical supplies and assisted with the carryout of the trail. The patient regained a pulse and was later flown by AirMed to a local hospital.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue also wanted to thank the bystanders who took immediate and critical action while responders were on their way.

"In a cardiac arrest, every minute matters. High-quality CPR helps maintain blood flow to the brain and vital organs until advanced medical care can take over," read their statement in part.