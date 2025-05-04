Watch Now
3 people hospitalized, 1 airlifted to hospital after motorcycle rear-ends car in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Multiple people were injured Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle in Saratoga Springs.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Redwood Road and Cold Spring Drive, just across the boundary between Lehi and Saratoga Springs, according to Lehi Police.

Two people reportedly suffered critical injuries, while a third person's injuries were considered non-critical.

One of the critical patients — the motorcycle rider — was airlifted to the hospital. The other two were taken via ambulance.

