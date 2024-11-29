3 people wounded after shooting and car crash in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A strange scene unfolded early Friday morning in the Ogden area, which included a car colliding into a power pole and three people being shot.

South Ogden Police said they responded to a shooting near 4700 S. Washington Blvd. just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. They also found a car that crashed into a power pole.

All three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not stated what led to the shooting and the crash.

Police also did not say whether they had a suspect in custody, but they said there is no threat to the public.

The power pole was repaired later in the morning.