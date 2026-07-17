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3 suspects at large after stabbing security guard at Salt Lake City Harmon's store

An image of a Salt Lake City Police vehicle is parked in downtown Salt Lake City. It is daytime, and it's lights are flashing.
Salt Lake City Police
An image of a Salt Lake City Police vehicle is parked in downtown Salt Lake City. It is daytime, and it's lights are flashing.
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SALT LAKE CITY — Three juvenile suspects are at large after they allegedly stabbed a security guard at a Harmon's Grocery in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the teenage suspects were accused of stealing food inside the store at 135 East 100 South and confronted by the security guard.

The teens are believed to have stabbed the guard and then fled the store. The security guard was listed in stable condition following the incident.

Police have yet to take the suspects into custody.

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