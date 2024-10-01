3-year-old child, adult killed in US-40 crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A three-year-old girl and an adult woman were killed Tuesday following a crash on US-40 in Wasatch County that has shut down the road.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported the multi-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. near mile marker 36.

A pickup truck and Volkswagen Passat were involved in the crash when one of the vehicles crossed over into oncoming traffic, but the UHP is currently unsure which vehicle was at fault.

The child and woman were killed, while officials are unsure about any other injuries.

It's estimated that US-40 will be closed until this evening as crews clean up accident debris. Drivers are told to avoid the area as the traffic back-up as of 5:15 p.m. was nearly 5 miles long.