SALT LAKE CITY — Over 3,000 customers remain without power in the Salt Lake area after an overnight and early morning storm moved through the state.

While nearly 8,000 were affected by early outages, as of 9:15 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power shows that the number has dropped to 3,410 customers.

Of those without service, nearly all are located on the northeast side of the Salt Lake Valley.

Rocky Mountain Power says its crews are investigating the outages and expect service to return on Tuesday.