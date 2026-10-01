Father, 3 children killed in overnight Riverdale house fire

RIVERDALE, Utah — A father and three children were killed after multiple people were pulled from an overnight house fire in Riverdale.

According to fire officials, one child remains in critical condition, and another child and two adults, including the mother, are also being treated.

The identities of those who died or are injured have not been released,

The Riverdale Police Department said the fire broke out at around 1:46 a.m. Thursday at 4611 South 1150 West. When crews from multiple fire departments arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames with people trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to pull the victims from the home and transport them to area hospitals, where four of the people later died.

The Weber School District confirmed the children attended schools in the region.

"There are no words to adequately describe the sadness of such a loss," the district said in a statement. "For a mother to lose her husband and three children is beyond heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with her and her other children, who were injured in the fire."

Grief counselors have been sent to Burch Creek Elementary, Bonneville High School, Riverdale Elementary and T.H. Bell Jr. High School to offer support for students.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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